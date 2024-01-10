MLK Jr. Day March Monday Share:







The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March will be Monday, Jan. 15, beginning at Lockhart City Hall.

The crowd will gather at 10:30 a.m. for a proclamation to be read by Mayor Lew White, then take a short walk around the Caldwell County Courthouse and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, before ending at First Lockhart Baptist Church’s Connection Center. A catered meal by Chicken Express will be served. For those not able to participate in the march, the Connection Center will open a 11 am.

The guest speaker at the luncheon will be Shelia Henderson, Director of Athletics for Regents School of Austin.