The tulips of Rebecca Hawener break out in her back yard in Lockhart. Hawener is continuing what her mother, Francis Marshall, first started in 1990 before passing away in 1996. Rebecca and her gardener, Rudy Pardo, usually plant bout 1,200 bulbs, but decided to up the count to about 4,000 this year. The tulips can be seen from Fir Street Photo by Kyle Mooty