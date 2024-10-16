MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics form strategic partnership using Electric Vehicles to revolutionize national supply chains Share:







MW Logistics

DALLAS — In a landmark move set to reshape the logistics industry, two of the nation’s top third-party logistics leaders, MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics, have unveiled a strategic partnership under the brand “MWL EV Solutions Powered by Lazer Logistics.”

This collaboration catapults MW Logistics to become the fourth-largest provider of electric vehicles in the U.S., trailing only behind industry giants FedEx, UPS and Amazon. Also, through this partnership, MW Logistics now holds the distinction of being the largest M/WBE

(Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise) electric vehicle provider in the nation.

Logistics and Transportation can contribute greatly to accelerating decarbonization and in assisting corporations in attaining sustainability goals. With over 50 years of combined experience, MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics are collaborating to enhance the industry by prioritizing sustainability and economic benefits. Their strategic partnership will utilize an electric vehicle fleet, reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Together, using their complementary technologies, expertise and commitment to excellence in the industry, MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics will streamline options for every level of supply chains.

“This is a unique opportunity for businesses to achieve Tier 1 spending while meeting and exceeding corporate sustainability goals,” said Mitchell Ward, Founder and CEO of MW Logistics and a native of Caldwell County.

CEO of Lazer Logistics, Adam Newsome added, “This partnership spotlights Lazer’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and emphasizes our focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives. We always look for unique ways to grow our business, and through this partnership, we can again provide solutions that positively impact our customers.”

Discover more about this new partnership by visiting Booth [X] at the 2024 NMSDC annual Conference & Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia, from October 20-23. This event will mark MW Logistics and Lazer Logistics’ first public appearance since announcing their strategic partnership. For media coverage of the event or to schedule interviews, please contact Sophia Livolsi at slivolsi@kstrategies.com.

About MW Logistics: Founded in 2001 by CEO Mitchell Ward, MW Logistics is a privately held, non-asset third-party logistics provider specializing in customized logistics and transportation solutions. Through partnerships with asset-based carriers, they ensure reliable shipping across multiple modes, including over-the-road, rail and bulk/tanker options. MW Logistics has steadily grown by serving a diverse range of Fortune 500 clients and building strong carrier relationships. Today, they are the nation’s top MBE provider of electric vehicles and rank fourth overall in the U.S. To learn more about MW Logistics, visit mwlogistics.com.

About Lazer Logistics: Lazer Logistics, founded in 1996 as Lazer Spot, has transformed into a leading provider of outsourced yard logistics, operating across over 700 locations in the U.S. and Canada. With a commitment to visibility and efficiency, Lazer has surpassed 1.5 million zero-emission miles through their industry-leading EV Spotter Program. Their services include yard spotting, shuttling, trailer rentals and yard management software, supported by a workforce of over 5,800 employees and a fleet of 10,000+ assets. To learn more about Lazer Logistics, visit www.lazerlogistics.com.