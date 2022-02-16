Northeast too much for Lions￼ Share:







From staff reports

Northeast Early College of Austin broke away from a close game at the half to claim a 67-52 victory over Lockhart last week.

Lockhart dropped to 15-16 overall and are and tied for third in 5A Region III District 17. The Raiders improved to 24-11 overall and 10-3 in the district, good enough for runner-up.

LHS hosted Liberal Arts & Science Academy of Austin on Tuesday night, which was Parent/Senior night.

Against Northeast Early College, Jah Gulley again led the Lions with 29 points. Major New tallied 8, Treveon Hopkins 5, Sean Schexnayder 3, and Tay Andrews, Ashton Dickens and Brady Stephenson added 2 points each.

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter and Northeast held a slim, 22-21 advantage at halftime. However, the Raiders outscored Lockhart 17-9 in the third period and 28-22 in the final eight minutes to cruise to victory.