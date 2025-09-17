October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Calling all survivors Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Beginning October 1, the world begins to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

No matter who you are or where you live, breast cancer probably has touched your life.

It’s necessary to understand the warning signs of breast cancer, your risk of breast cancer and what’s normal for you so you can take action if there are any changes in your body.

This October, the Lockhart Post-Register wants to bring our readers true stories of survivors and the journeys they endured during their battle with the dreaded C word.

Did you know 1 in 2 women don’t get their annual breast screenings that can catch cancer early, when it’s most treatable.

Since everyone’s breast cancer risk is unique, here’s a quick break down. If you’re 40 and over, make annual screening a priority. If you’re under 40, now’s the time to find out your breast cancer risk and discuss with your doctor whether you should start screening earlier.

If you are a survivor and would like for our readers to hear your story, please contact us as soon as possible so we can connect with you to publish your steps of how you were diagnosed, the treatments and where you stand today in your battle.

Hearing true stories of the courage it takes one to not only begin treatment but to go to the doctor in the first place, is something that could encourage others to seek out answers.

If you would like to share your story and possibly help another take the next step to get help, contact Leesa at the Post-Register by calling 512-398-4886 or email at advertising@post-register.com.