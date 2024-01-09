Opal Pearl (Satterwhite) Barton Share:







Opal Pearl (Satterwhite) Barton, 74, of Lockhart passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Luling, TX, Opal was the beloved daughter of the late Obie Satterwhite and Pearl (Williams) Satterwhite. She was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church and a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by four children, Cassandra Davis of Austin, TX, Sheila Burt and her husband Lamont of Austin, TX, Darroll Shawn Barton II and his wife Joyce of Lockhart, TX and Martina LaShawn Barton of Spring, TX; fourteen grandchildren, Andray, Xavier, Savion, Brittanie, Annalyce, Tiffanie, Anthony, Johnathan, Aaron, Imani, Darroll III, Aria, Jazz, and Zion; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Darroll Sr. and her sister Ada Johnson.

A memorial service for Mrs. Opal Barton will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11 AM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 125 Cosey St. Luling, TX 78648. Relatives and friends are invited.