Pedro (Pete) Perales, Jr. Share:







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pedro (Pete) Perales, Jr., aged 84, of Bastrop, Texas. He departed this life on January 3, 2024, with his wife at his side. Born to Pedro and Ursula Perales on August 18, 1939, in Luling, Texas, Pete’s life was a testament to faith, hard work, and boundless love.

Pedro was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughters, Cassandra Perales and Monica Hernandez.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Carmen Perales, children, Pete Leo Perales, Linda Kay Cundy, Joe Robert Perales, and Sylvia Perales, grandchildren, Jessica Perales, Victoria Perales, Michael Perales, Clarissa Perales, Carmen Chisolm, and Joe Robert Perales, great-grandchildren, Destanie Perales, John Cerda, Christopher Cerda, Germain Garcia, Junior Vasquez, III, Alyssa Vasquez, Jordan Davila, Ariyel Davila, Ariya Davila, Kam Hernandez, Aden Hernandez, and Barrett Chisolm, great-great-grandchild, Kaelanni Cerda, all of whom were his pride and joy.

Three words that beautifully encapsulate Pedro’s essence are a man of faith, a great provider, and a hardworking soul. For 53 years, Pedro served as a barber, demonstrating unwavering commitment, missing no more than three days of work throughout his dedicated career.

Pedro’s interests were as vibrant as his personality. He found joy in fishing, hunting, camping, barbecuing, rooster fighting, and playing pool with his family. He loved tailgating, taking trips to the beach, enjoying his favorite color, Red, and relishing in the simple pleasures of life like watching football, enjoying a cold beer, and his beloved western shows.

A devout Catholic, Pedro’s faith was unshakable. When asked if he was afraid, he would proudly reach for his crucifix, declaring, “I am not afraid as long as I have Jesus by my side.”

Pedro’s journey in the world of barbering was truly exceptional. He attended Austin Barber College from June 24, 1958, to December 24, 1958, where he honed his skills and passion for the art of barbering. Shortly after completing his training, Pete had a job waiting for him at Bergstrom, and in January 1959, he successfully passed his barber exam, embarking on a career that would span over five decades.

Throughout his illustrious career, Pedro became a prominent figure in the barbering community. He was the owner of Pete’s Flattop Shop, known for his commitment to excellence, earned him widespread recognition, including being named the “Best Place to Get a Buzz” by The Austin Chronicle in 1995 and “Best Barber Shop” in 1999, solidifying his status as a local icon.

In the 90s, Pedro’s expertise caught the attention of national media, with ABC-TV’s “World News Now” featuring a segment on “Pete’s Flat Top Shop.” The spotlight on his establishment mirrored the growing popularity of the flattop haircut, showcasing Pedro’s influence in shaping trends within the industry.

Pedro’s impact extended beyond the barber chair. He played a significant role in the Derailers’ first-ever music video, showcasing not only his skills but also his contribution to the cultural landscape. Additionally, the Reliant Austin Stroke Program recognized Pedro’s importance by using his photo on their pamphlets.

A particularly noteworthy moment in Pedro’s career was highlighted in the Austin American-Statesman on Saturday, November 1, 1986. In an article penned by Elise Gibson, titled “Simple flattop takes shortcut to the top,” Pedro’s commitment to the craft and his unique approach to the flattop haircut were acknowledged, further solidifying his legacy.

To those attending his service, Pedro would likely express profound gratitude and love, stating, “I love you all very much. I am at peace, whole again, and back in the arms of my loving granddaughters. My beloved Monica and Cassandra greeted me with loving arms.”

Pete married the love of his life, Carmen, on March 26, 1960, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey that lasted over six decades. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we remember him not only for his achievements but for his enduring legacy of faith, family, hard work, and love.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Perales, Aden Hernandez, Kam Hernandez, Junior Vasquez, Joe Robert Perales, Joseph Estrada. Honorary Pallbearers: Christopher Cerda and Connor McCullough.

The recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at DeLeon Funeral Home, led by Deacon Scott Dillon. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Ed Karasek officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery in Luling, Texas.