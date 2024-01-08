Anna M. Delgado Share:









Anna M. Delgado, 58, a cherished Daughter, Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, gracefully embraced eternal peace on December 29, 2023. Born on December 27, 1965, in Lockhart, Texas, she brought immense joy and love into the lives of her family and friends as the daughter of Guillermo Carrizales, Jr. and María Guadalupe Carrizales.

Anna leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth, survived by her mother, María Guadalupe Carrizales; daughter, Lilia Carrizales; son, Jason Delgado; sister, Emma Rocha; brother, Joe Manuel Carrizales; brother, Guillermo (Willie) Carrizales, III; sister, Hermalinda Martinez; brother, Daniel Carrizales; brother, Marco Carrizales; and her treasured grandsons, Jacob Mirelez Jr., Izayah Trejo, and Titus Trejo.

“Loving – she accepted any and everybody,” describes Anna in these simple yet profound words, capturing the essence of her compassionate and inclusive spirit. Anna’s heart knew no bounds, welcoming all with a kindness that touched the lives of those around her.

Anna found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Thursdays were reserved for the soulful melodies of mariachis at Mr. Taco, a tradition that filled her heart with happiness. Her commitment extended beyond leisure as she drove the school bus, weaving a tapestry of connections with the community she served. Most importantly, she cherished the company of her family, creating timeless memories that will forever echo with laughter and love.

Turquoise was Anna’s favorite color, a reflection of her vibrant personality that colored the world around her with positivity and joy.

In contemplating Anna’s parting message to those attending her service, her daughter, Lilia Carrizales, conveys her likely sentiment: “Thank you for attending, and she’s glad she got to see everybody show up.” In these words, we glimpse Anna’s gratitude and the comfort she found in the presence of loved ones.

A recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at DeLeon Funeral Home. The funeral mass, a celebration of Anna’s life, will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Ed Karasek officiating. Anna’s final resting place will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

As we gather to bid farewell to Anna, let us remember and celebrate a life well-lived, marked by love, acceptance, and the enduring bonds of family. May her spirit find eternal peace, and her memory bring solace to those who mourn her loss.