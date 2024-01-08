Franklin Delano Baker Share:







Franklin Delano Baker of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

Frank was born on April 22,1936, in West Chester, PA, to parents Pennock Charles Baker and Mabel H. Hughes Baker. Frank graduated from Henderson High School Class of 1956.

Frank loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing in his younger years. Beekeeping was an enjoyable hobby for many years. Frank joined the Air Force to see the world. All he saw was Texas for 4 years 9 months. There he met his wife Barbara of 62 years.

Back in West Chester, PA, Frank worked for Beloit Eastern Corp and Harowe Servo before becoming a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. After retirement he and Barbara moved back to Texas on a little farm in Luling. He was like “Ole” McDonald enjoying his creatures great and small. After 20 years he and Barbara moved to Anderson, SC to be closer to their children. Frank was a devout Christian and servant of the Church of Christ serving in West Chester, PA, Lockhart, TX, and Anderson, SC.

He is survived by wife Barbara Ann Stephens Baker; three children Franklin Jr. (Cheris) of Alpharetta, GA, David (Teresa), of Anderson, SC, and Beverly (Brian) of Los Angeles, CA; spiritually adopted daughter, Pam Capastany of Austin, TX; one brother, Pennock Jr. of Lewes, DE; one niece, Denise Baker and one nephew, Pennock Charles, II of Marlton, NJ; and two cousins, Alfred Baker of West Chester and Jane Benner of Harleysville, PA.

The funeral service will be held Friday, January 12, 2024, at 2:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home with Dakota Moody and Wayne Toye officiating. A grave side service will be held at a later date at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Camp Manatawny, 33 Camp Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518, Cherokee Childrens Home, PO Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832, or Palmetto Bible Camp, Marietta, SC, www.pbc.camp.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.