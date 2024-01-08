Holly A. Ruiz-Warmack Share:







Holly A. Ruiz-Warmack, age 45 of Lockhart, passed away on Monday January 1, 2024.

Celebration of life services will be planned at a later date.

Holly was a joyous soul brought to this world on July 17, 1978. She was the daughter of Randolph and Jeannie Hutcheson Ruiz of Lockhart, Texas. She always had a charismatic smile that brought joy to whoever was near her and always lit up the room with just the sound of her voice and the brightness of her eyes. Even though she battled cancer for four long years, she still rang in the new year before she passed.

She was preceded in death by her aunt, Janie Hutcheson-Olson and uncle, Joseph Hutcheson.

Holly is survived by her children, Madelynn Gustafson and partner, Nathan Miller, and Leles Warmack; mother, Jeannie Macalik and stepfather Charles; and father Randolph Ruiz; brothers, R.J. Ruiz and Steven Barck; sisters, Angelica Ruiz and Bethany Ann; and numerous close friends.

Holly will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her. Even as she endured some of her toughest times, she provided comfort and calmness to others in their own time of need.

We love you and miss you and we’ll see you again soon!