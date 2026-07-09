Orchestra brings ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to life at GBT Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The countdown is nearly over for one of Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s most ambitious productions. This Friday, July 10, the curtain will rise on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, bringing months of rehearsals, preparation, and creative work to the stage. This week, the production reached an exciting milestone as a 16-piece live orchestra officially arrived at the theatre and began rehearsing with the cast.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic 1831 novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the powerful story of Quasimodo, the bellringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who longs to be accepted by the world beyond the cathedral walls. The story explores themes of love, faith, judgment, compassion, and what it truly means to belong. Many audiences also know the story through Disney’s animated film, which introduced Alan Menken’s sweeping musical score to a new generation. The stage version expands the story with a more dramatic and emotional tone, blending grand music, powerful choral arrangements, and deeply human characters.

According to those involved with the Gaslight-Baker production, the addition of the live orchestra has transformed the show. As the first notes filled the theatre, Menken’s breathtaking score came to life in a way that recordings simply cannot match. The orchestra includes a piano/conductor, two keyboards, two violins, viola, two trumpets, two French horns, trombone, saxophone, bass clarinet, flute, percussion, and auxiliary percussion. Together, the musicians bring soaring strings, bold brass, rich woodwinds, and dramatic percussion to the production, adding depth and emotion to the already powerful story.

Along with the live orchestra, the show features one of the largest casts ever assembled on the Gaslight-Baker stage, as well as a powerful choir. The combination of music, vocals, staging, and storytelling has made this production one of the most ambitious efforts in the theatre’s history. Whether audiences are familiar with The Hunchback of Notre Dame or seeing it for the first time, this production offers a chance to experience the story in a memorable way. With a live orchestra, passionate cast, and dedicated creative team, the show promises to bring the music, spectacle, and heart of the classic story to life.

Opening night is set for Friday, July 10, at Gaslight-Baker Theatre. Those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve seats before performances fill up.