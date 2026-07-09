Lockhart Celebrates 250 a huge success for all Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Did you notice anything different in town last weekend? No? What rock were you living under then?

If you didn’t notice the hustle and bustle that was amidst the City of Lockhart last weekend you missed out.

The 250th celebration of our great nation was afoot and it coincided with the Downtown Lockhart’s First Friday event.

Visitors converged on the picturesque Courthouse square Friday to not only shop but to also eat. Many establishments were open and ready for those wanting to kick off the weekend early. Many musical acts could be heard echoing into the streets as well.

But come Saturday morning the buzz was a little different than normal. With a crowd gathering in the early morning to start decorating entries into the parade, the streets soon began to fill up and the town was starting to become the patriotic place to be.

At 10 am participants on bikes, in wagons, riding scooters and toting their pets strolled around the square not once but twice. Led by Gary Job Corp, the parade entertained hundreds as they lined the streets of downtown decked out in their best red, white and blue.

Lockhart ISD also participated in America 250 Parade on the historic Lockhart Square as well. The Roaring Lion Band and Color Guard, Choir, Cheerleaders, student athletes, staff, families proudly represented the district.

Once the parade was over, the LHS choir performed, as well as speakers explaining their thoughts on this semiquincentennial celebration.

Mayor Lew White introduced speakers, Donaly Brice and Dale Dye.

Mandy Rowden, local favorite and owner of Girl Guitar in Austin, celebrated at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. But she wasn’t the only thing happening at the library.

Caricatures, LED Robots, a DJ and face painting was in store for those braving the hot temperatures.

But for those needing a little shade, the library was also the host location for free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Over 1000 free hot dogs were served from and sponsored by Mineral Springs Church. Also to cool off even more, Zeigenfelder supplied over 1000 popsicles to anyone who wanted one.

While in the library patriotic artwork could be found on display form little artists up to incredible artwork created by talented students of LISD.

Once the festivities were over you could pick up your blanket, chairs and coolers and venture out to City Park and carry on for the rest of the day.

The City of Lockhart provided free swimming at the city pool, as well as, free fishing for those 15 and under.

At 5 pm food and craft vendors opened up their booths which stayed steady all evening long. From snow cones to giant turkey legs, attendees could get their bellies full while keeping cool.

Many colorful tents were set up by families who made a day out of it.

For thirty years, the sky over city park has been graced by skydivers carrying patriotic flags and this year was no different. The crowd was treated with a colorful display of various flags and parachutes by the divers who all landed safely.

Not much later, the crowd began to fill the park grounds awaiting the big fireworks show that had been expanded from years past.

Families lined up, not just in City Park, but along many side streets to witness the grand show. Planning for this grand event began over a year ago when Mayor Lew White challenged local government officials and community members to step up and form a group that would make this celebration go off with a bang and boy did they step up.

With a budget of $50,000 to work with, not only was the fireworks show expanded but there were so many extras that were free and readily available to those in attendance.

White t-shirts depicting a red and blue logo and hats with the same design were handed out before and as prizes during the event. A special commemorative coin was also minted and passed out during the festivities.

Mayor Lew White and first lady Patti could be found riding around on their golf cart handing out fans, koozies and glow sticks all depicting the logo and symbolism of this great event.

Mary Beth Nickel, just one of the committee members stated organizational meetings began last fall and were ramped up to keep the momentum going this spring.

Nickel along with BJ Westmoreland, Ed Theriot, Adam Miller, Christine Ohlendorf, Lane and Frannie Dever, led the celebration planning and brought many ideas to the table for a great event.

City staff, who also assisted but not on the committee included, Bertha Martinez, Sean Kelley, Tiffany Hutchinson-Padilla and Roger Heaney also were highly valuable in their roles.

Both the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Lockhart Chamber of Commerce contributed to the event as well.