Local restaurants bring home “BBQ Olympic” medals

By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

On May 27, Texas Monthly published their highly anticipated Top 50 barbecue joints in Texas and Lockhart was once again placed on the map.

Just like the regular Olympics, every four years Texas Monthly names their top 50 picks for the tastiest barbecue in Texas.

Two of Lockhart’s own BBQ spots just landed major bragging rights, Barbs B Q was named in Texas Monthly’s 2025 list of the Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas. While Kreuz Market was given an honorable mention nod.

Barbs B Q is the new kid on the block in regard to years in business, but it’s already turning heads and made the Top 50 list. Led by pitmaster Chuck Charnichart, Barbs mixes classic Texas BBQ with bold South Texas and Mexican flavors. Think spicy-sweet ribs and green spaghetti inspired by family recipes. It’s not just tourist loving it, the locals have taken notice too.

Then there’s Kreuz Market, a true Lockhart icon. They’ve been smoking meat the old-school way, no sauce, no forks, just pure BBQ tradition. Their honorable mention spot on the list is a nod to their unwavering dedication to the craft.

This recognition proves Lockhart isn’t just the “BBQ Capital of Texas,” it’s where tradition meets innovation, and where every BBQ fan needs to stop by.

This week KXAN will begin airing their 90 minute documentary about the history and heritage of the families, the traditions and the taste of that have helped make Lockhart’s BBQ legendary.