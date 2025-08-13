Courthouse Nights is Friday Queen tribute band closes out season Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The 2025 Courthouse Nights concert series kicked off April 18 with a vibrant mix of musical styles and crowd-pleasing performances, drawing audiences from across the region to the historic downtown square.

The season opened with Austin honky-tonk favorite Ellis Bullard, a fixture in the city’s hardcore live music scene at venues like Sam’s Town Point, Sagebrush, and White Horse. Known for his emotive baritone and charismatic stage presence, Bullard has spent nearly a decade building a loyal following. With two LPs under his belt, including 2024’s Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution, his traditional country sound is now resonating with a broader audience amid the genre’s recent resurgence. Drawing comparisons to Ernest Tubb but with lyrics grounded in modern life, Bullard set a high standard for the season.

Month two brought a distinct shift in style with The Point, an Austin-based jazz-fusion collective praised for their genre-blending creativity. Infusing hip hop, dub, psychedelic elements, Ethiopian jazz, Saharan guitar riffs, Thai Molam, and Andean tropical rhythms, The Point delivered a truly global, danceable, and “genre-agnostic” performance that transported listeners on a musical journey.

In month three, Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers from Pilette, Louisiana, took the stage. Renowned for their innovative take on traditional Cajun roots, the Ramblers offered a “revved-up” Cajun sound infused with punk energy and psychedelic fuzz. Their electrifying set showcased how heritage music can evolve while honoring its roots. July saw San Antonio’s Los Juanos bring their vibrant blend of Tejano, regional Mexican, indie, and alternative influences. Their genre-crossing performance underscored the band’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of Tejano music, making it a highlight of the summer.

The 2025 series will wrap up in style on August 15 with Magnifico, Austin’s premier Queen tribute band. Famous for their high-energy shows and faithful renditions of Queen classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Somebody to Love,” Magnifico promises a show-stopping finale. With over a decade of performances behind them, they remain a crowd favorite.

Adding to the fun, the final night will feature a Freddie Mercury costume contest. Fans are encouraged to dress as the legendary frontman for a chance to win prizes from Barb’s, Loops, Thorn & Bred, and even a Season 5 poster signed by all of the bands from this year.

Courthouse Nights 2025 concludes August 15, and it’s one show you won’t want to miss.