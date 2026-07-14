Shirley Ann Crowell Share:







Shirley Ann Crowell passed away peacefully at her home on July 12, 2026.

Shirley was born to Herman and Merle Gotthardt on May 5, 1939 in Lockhart, Texas. She started working at Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator when she was 15. On May 5, 1959 she married Harold Lee Crowell. They had four children. Shirley worked for Southwestern Bell, AT&T, Ward Animal Clinic, and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

She attended the Luling Church of Christ. When she was not watching the Dallas Cowboys play football she loved to play card games, attend jewelry shows, go shopping, and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Leane (Duane) Burt of Lockhart, Daughter-in- law Barbara Crowell of Alvin, TX, Grandsons, Jason (Brianna) Burt, Brance Crowell, Granddaughters, Jamie Crowell, Erin (Darren) Smith, Megan (Mark) Seekford, Julie (Noah), Burt. Great grandchildren, Ryan Burt, Jonathan Burt, Branch Burt, Jayden Smith, Bridget Smith, Levi Smith, Brooklyn Burt, Walker Morgan, Logan Morgan, Faith Seekford. Great-great granddaughter, Brinlee Smith, and her sister and best friend Kay Studer and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons, Michael Crowell, Kenneth Crowell, Bubba Crowell, granddaughter, Bridgett Crowell and sisters, Lillian Cox and Doris Homann.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16th, 2026 at 10am at the Lytton Springs Cemetery located at 407 Hanging Oak Rd., Dale, TX.

Services have been entrusted to McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.