Douglas Duane Behrendt, Share:







Douglas Duane Behrendt, 81, of Kyle, Texas, passed away Friday, July 10, 2026. Douglas was born November 15, 1944 in Gonzales to O.J. and Patricia (Patsy) Voigt Behrendt. He was a member of Uprising Church in Austin.

Douglas graduated from Gonzales High School in 1862 and from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics in 1966 and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with a Degree of Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1969. He was licensed to practice law in the state of Texas in 1969 and in California in 1974.

Douglas served in the U.S. Army in 1970 and was Assistant Criminal District Attorney in Brazoria County, TX from June 1970 through September 1973. He moved to San Francisco, CA in October of 1973 and was employed as a legal writer for Matthew Bender and Company in San Francisco from January 1974 to April 1979.

Douglas met Raymond Smith, the love of his life, in San Francisco, in January of 1977. Douglas and Raymond moved to Austin in 1979. Douglas lived together with Raymond as his life partner, ad all the time since 1977 until the time of Douglas’ passing. Douglas and Raymond were married in July 2016 in San Marcos and have lived together in Kyle since 1998.

Douglas practiced law in Austin, San Marcos and Lockhart from 1979 until he retired in July of 2013. Douglas and Raymond loved to travel, especially throughout the United States by train and cruise ship travel over many years.

Douglas is survived by his adoring family, husband, Raymond Alan Smith, sister, Debbie Behrendt Everett (John), brothers, Larry Behrendt, Gary Behrendt (Donna), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 9 am to 10 am Saturday, July 18, 2926 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 10 am with Pastor Bill Young officiating. Interment will follow in Ottine Cemetery. Pallbearers: John Everett, Jr, Chris Everett, Cory Everett, Shane Everett, Randy Behrendt and Ricky Behrendt. Honorary pallbearers: Matthew Everett, and Kenneth Dillon. Memorials may be made to the Ottine Cemetery Association, % Pam Walshak, 237 Maner St, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Service are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.