Prairie Lea ISD names new athletic director and coach Share:







Prairie Lea Independent School District is proud to announce the hiring of Nathan Jimenez as their new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Coach Jimenez brings more than 15 years of coaching, athletic leadership, strength and conditioning, and student development experience to Prairie Lea ISD.

Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for building successful athletic programs while emphasizing discipline, accountability, character, and academic excellence.

Most recently, Coach Jimenez served at Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD as the Varsity Football Defensive Coordinator, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, and Head Varsity Powerlifting Coach. Prior to that, he served at Benavides ISD as Head Football Coach, Head Baseball Coach, Head Basketball Coach, and Football Offensive Coordinator, leading student-athletes to numerous district championships and postseason appearances.

His accomplishments include: 2018 Boys Powerlifting State Champions, 2022 Baseball Bi-District Champions, 2024 Baseball District & Bi-District Champions, 2025 Baseball District Champions, 2024 & 2025 District 32-1A Coach of the Year, Multiple Football Bi-District Appearances, 2026 Boys Powerlifting State Qualifiers and Medalists.

Coach Jimenez earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University–Kingsville and is certified in Physical Education. His background in athletic performance, strength and conditioning, and program development makes him an outstanding addition to Indian Nation. “Coach Jimenez brings tremendous energy, leadership, and a proven record of success to Prairie Lea ISD,” said Superintendent Martha M. Gilmore. “His commitment to student-athletes, experience in small-school athletics, and passion for developing young people make him an excellent fit for our district and community. We are excited for the positive impact he will have on our students, coaches, and athletic program.”

As Athletic Director, Coach Jimenez will lead Prairie Lea ISD’s athletic programs with a focus on building a culture of excellence, integrity, sportsmanship, and pride throughout Indian Nation. Coach Jimenez shared the vision that will guide Prairie Lea Athletics:

“Remember the Power of One. It starts with me. Every great achievement begins with one decision, one action, and one person willing to lead. Success is built one practice, one play, and one teammate at a time. When each of us commits to become one percent better every day, our team becomes stronger together. One Team. One Standard. One Purpose. One Percent Better Every Day.”