Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Greg Foster, PRIDE High School, 11th and 12th grades

What subjects do you teach? World History, U.S. History, Goverment/Economics

Hometown: Dallas

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “Texas State University, Master of Education.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I like the small town feel of Lockhart. I like the fact that so many of my students have stories about their cattle and horses. I enjoy leading field trips and showing our students the living history that surrounds us here in Central Texas.”

What values are most important to you? “Throughout my life, I have been motivated by the search for meaning and purpose in life. I believe that every person must find his or her own purpose, and that the value of education is in giving each of us the tools we need to carry out that search.”

Favorite Books: “When I finally started reading the Bible for myself as a college-educated adult, I realized that the greatest gift had been hidden in plain sight. ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.’ (Jeremiah 29:11)”

Hobbies: “I love traveling, and ended up teaching English in South Korea after college. I fell in love with the language and culture, and met my wife, who was born and raised in Korea. I still spend an hour every day studying the Korean language.”

Family: “I live in San Marcos with my wife, Jieun, and our daughter, Grace.”