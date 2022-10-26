Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Denise Trevino, 1st grade at Plum Creek Elementary

What subjects do you teach? All subjects

Hometown: Laredo, Texas.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? I graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies EC-4, and Laredo Community College with an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: I love that it is a family oriented community and Lockhart ISD helps us grow as individuals to be the best we can be.

How would your friends describe you? Energetic, positive, kind, caring, and a problem solver.

What values are most important to you? Family, faith, trust, and kindness.

Talents: Organizing anything and everything.

Favorite books: I love all different types of genres — historical fiction, mystery, fantasy, action/adventure, and literary fiction.

Favorite music: I love all types of music.

Hobbies: Reading, arts and crafts, thrifting, and organizing.

What brings you hope? Experiencing the best the world has to offer — music, art, beauty, dancing, singing, learning, creativity, innovation, and knowledge.

Family: My husban,d Eric; son, Derick; our two dogs, Otis and Brie.