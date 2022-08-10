Osuna completes Eagle Scout Project at Golden Age Home￼ Share:







By Nicole Burnett

In the midst of the summer heat, one young man was not willing to let the heat keep him from completing his Boys Scout Eagle Scout Project.

Andres Osuna, of Boy Scout Troop 109, Live Oak District, Capitol Area Council, gathered a group of seven youth and four adult leaders to work at Golden Age Home Assisted Living. The young men worked in Schroeder Park where they repaired and stained outdoor seating along with the Gazebo. This icon of Golden Age Home is used by residents, team members and visitors as they enjoy the gardens. When all focus was diverted to patient care during the pandemic, the seating areas became neglected and weathered until they needed some attention in order to continue to be usable.

Osuna has been involved in scouting since 2016, first through Cub Scouts and then Boy Scouts. Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Scout can achieve. The Eagle Scout project had to be completely planned and executed by Andres from the initiation to fundraising and a detailed proposal of the process presented to Golden Age Home. This lengthy process teaches organization, leadership, money and time management as well as collaboration and community service.

During the execution of an Eagle Scout Service Project, a Scout must plan, develop, and give leadership to others. The actual repair work in Schroeder Park for Golden Age Home is the completion of the Eagle Project. Osuna will now go before the Boy Scout Board of Review to fully earn his Eagle Scout badge. Only 4 percent of Scouts achieve this milestone. In order to achieve the rank of Eagle a Scout must meet the requirements of the previous six ranks, be an active participant of the troop, earn at least 21 merit badges, including 13 Eagle Required badges, serve in a leadership position, complete an Eagle Project, and pass a board of review.

Troop 109 was chartered by the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, Texas in 1917. Scouts BSA is a means for youth to learn outdoor survival skills, leadership, self-confidence, and ethics through youth led activities like hiking and camping, as well as public service and community engagement. Scouts meet weekly on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 313 West San Antonio Street. For more information, contact the Troop at Troop109ltx@gmail.com.

Golden Age Home is a nonprofit organization. Volunteers are able to earn community service hours when they donate their time at Golden Age Home. Please contact Nicole Burnett at 512-398-2421 or email nburnett@goldenagehome.com for more information.