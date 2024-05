Downtown mishap Share:







On Wednesday, May 15, at about 3 p.m., two vehicles collided near the 200-block of W. San Antonio St. One vehicle was stationary, trying to park, when it was hit by a westbound vehicle, this Toyota Camry, which rolled over. One person was transported with minor injuries. That portion of W. San Antonio Street was shut down to traffic for about half an hour to allow First Responders to attend to those involved and to clear the scene before it was reopened. Photo by Dana Garrett