Partnerships with Purpose: Gary Job Corps Student Earns Work-Based Learning Share:









Above, left to right: Kristi Meccia, Activity Director, GAH; Desmond Simmons, Gary Job Corps Human Services student; and Nicole Burnett, Executive Director, GAH. Photo provided

San Marcos, Texas – Gary Job Corps is proud to recognize Desmond Simmons, a Human Services student, for being selected to participate in a Work-Based Learning (WBL) opportunity with Golden Age Home Assisted Living (GAH) in Lockhart.

The partnership provides Desmond with the opportunity to apply the skills he has developed in the classroom while gaining valuable hands-on experience in a professional healthcare setting. During his eight-week assignment, he will work alongside experienced staff, strengthen his career readiness skills, and gain practical knowledge that will prepare him for future employment in the Human Services field.

As part of its commitment to supporting student success, GAH has pledged to provide Desmond with a $500 transition stipend upon successful completion of his eight-week Work-Based Learning assignment. The stipend will assist him with transitional needs as he completes the Job Corps program and prepares to enter the workforce. This opportunity reflects the shared commitment between Gary Job Corps and GAH to invest in the next generation of skilled professionals through meaningful community partnerships.