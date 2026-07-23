Lockhart TAFE students earn national honors Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



National Winners, front row – Demarius Anthony, Leslie Zavala, Joseph Sanchez, Mykayla Torres back row, Preston Crabill, Addison De La Cruz, Karla Cortez Lopez, Angel Davila. Photos by Amber Crabill.







National Competitors, front row, Angel Davila, Mykayla Torres, Preston Crabill, middle row, Karla Cortez Lopez, Leslie Zavala, Addison De La Cruz, Joseph Sanchez, back row, Ava Casanova Gutierez, Demarius Anthony, Esmeralda Lopez Bautista

Lockhart High School students earned three top 10 finishes while competing against future educators from across the country at the 2026 Educators Rising National Conference in Portland, Oregon. Members of the Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators chapter received national recognition in the Outstanding Chapter, Public Speaking and Junior Varsity Public Service Announcement competitions.

Seniors Preston Crabill and Angel Davila and junior Mykayla Torres placed sixth in the nation in the Outstanding Chapter category. The students presented the accomplishments of the Lockhart TAFE chapter, highlighting its leadership activities, service projects, fundraisers and efforts to encourage students interested in careers in education. Their finish reflected the work chapter members completed throughout the school year and the impact the organization has had on Lockhart High School and the surrounding community.

Sophomore Demarius Anthony also earned a sixth-place national finish in Public Speaking. Anthony delivered his speech before a national audience and was recognized for his confidence, preparation and ability to communicate a meaningful message. His performance demonstrated the importance of public speaking and communication skills for students preparing to become future educators and community leaders.

Lockhart’s highest finish came in the Public Service Announcement competition. Sophomores Addison De La Cruz, Karla Cortez Lopez, Joseph Sanchez and Leslie Zavala placed third in the nation for their public service announcement. The team combined creative storytelling, teamwork and an educational message to develop an award-winning production that stood out among entries submitted by schools from across the United States.

Lockhart TAFE representatives said every student who attended the national conference contributed to the chapter’s success, whether they returned home with an award or gained experience through competition, workshops and interactions with other aspiring educators.

The conference provided students with opportunities to strengthen their leadership, communication and collaboration skills while learning more about careers in education. Lockhart’s competitors returned to Texas with three national top 10 finishes, including one third-place award and two sixth-place honors. The students’ achievements added another chapter to Lockhart High School’s tradition of excellence and established a standard for future TAFE members seeking to compete at the state and national levels.