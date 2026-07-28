Ricardo Zamora
October 14, 1947-June 30, 2026
Ricardo Zamora passed away peacefully on June 30, 2026, at the age of 78. He was born on October 14, 1947, in Mission, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Zamora and daughters, Cindy (Paul) Aleman, and Christine (Bernard) Bradley all from Lockhart, TX. His brothers Jorge (Rosa) Zamora and Ruben Zamora, and sister Norma Zamora all from the Rio Grande Valley, step-granddaughter Brianna (Josh) Perez of Austin, TX. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Brandan Myles Aleman and his parents Miguel and Genoveva Zamora.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Bronze Star Medal.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 6, 2026, from 5-8pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Mass was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 1pm, at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.