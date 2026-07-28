Cecilia Mendoza
January 30, 1940-July 19, 2026
Cecilia Mendoza was welcomed into the world on January 30, 1940 in the small town of Fentress, Texas. On July 19, 2026, she passed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, quiet strength, and deep love for family and animals.
A devoted sister to Felix Mendoza, Jr. and Timotea Cruz, Cecilia was a cherished aunt to many. She held a special place in her heart for her nephew Felix Mendoza-Regalado and her niece Shirley Mendoza Capello, whose company she treasured. In her later years, Cecilia lived with her nephew Felix, who lovingly cared for her with patience and devotion. Her presence was a steady source of love, wisdom, and gentle humor for all who knew her.
Cecilia lived an active and full life. She loved to cook and often made the walk to Lorenzo’s Restaurant in San Marcos, where she enjoyed a good meal before returning home. Her heart was especially soft for animals—she adored her own cats and faithfully cared for the feral cats that lived near an abandoned house, ensuring they were never without food or attention. In these simple acts of compassion, her generous spirit shone brightly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Mendoza, Sr. and Bernarda Mendoza, as well as three sisters and one brother. She is survived by her brother Felix Mendoza, Jr.; her sister Timotea Cruz; her nephew Felix Mendoza-Regalado; her niece Shirley Mendoza Capello; and many other loving family members and friends whose lives she touched.
A Public Viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at San Juan Cemetery.
Cecilia’s life was a quiet testament to the beauty of family, the comfort of tradition, and the enduring power of love. Though she has gone ahead of us, the warmth of her spirit remains—carried forward in the memories of those who were blessed to know her. May she rest in God’s peace.