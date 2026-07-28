Raymond John Sanders Share:







July 8, 1961-July 26, 2026

Raymond John Sanders, age 65, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 8, 1961, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Raymond was the beloved son of Raymond Joseph Sanders and the late Valerie Ann Armstrong. He spent his early years in Chicopee before eventually settling in Lockhart, Texas, where he built a beautiful life and a warm, welcoming home for his family.

Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Henrietta Sanders, with whom he shared 43 wonderful, love-filled years. Raymond was known for his kind heart, great sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family. He was also a deeply committed public servant, working as an Austin Police Officer for 24 years before his retirement.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Henrietta Sanders; his children, Alana Sides (and husband David) and Jonathan Sanders (and wife Alicia); his five cherished grandchildren, Noah Sides, Caden Sides, Addalisa Sides, Joseph Sanders, and Della Sanders; his father, Raymond Joseph Sanders; his brothers, Richard Sanders and Ronald Sanders; his sister, Laurie Holland; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Ann Armstrong, and his sister, Cheryl Ross.

Arrangements are under the care of Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.

Services:

•Public Viewing: Friday, July 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.

•The Rosary: Friday, July 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM (following the viewing).

•Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas.

Condolences & Memorials:

In memory of Raymond, family and friends have the option to either send flowers or make a memorial contribution. Flowers may be sent directly to Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, or donations may be made in Raymond’s honor to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.