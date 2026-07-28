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Robert Louis Mendoza, Jr.

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August 26, 1977 -June 22, 2026

 Robert Louis Mendoza Jr. (48) was called to his final resting place on June 22, 2026. 
   Robert is survived by his mother Mary Guerrero Lopez, sister Lisa Mendoza King, and his nephews Brian Gonzales, Isiah Mendoza, his nieces Jessica Yanez, Deanna Mendoza and Abija Mendoza. Uncle Manuel Mendoza, Aunts Connie Mendoza, Mary Louise Mendoza and daughter, Mary Isabel Mendoza, Annie Mendoza and son, Gloria Deleon and sons. Numerous other Aunts, Uncles and cousins. 
 Robert Louis is preceded in death by his father Robert Mendoza Sr. A private gathering with his immediate family is planned.
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