Rocky Blake Williams
July 13, 1978-July 3, 2026
Rocky Blake Williams, 47, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on July 3, 2026.
A Celebration of Life will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on August 1, 2026 at 2:00pm.
Rocky was born in Austin, Texas, on July 13, 1978. He spent his early years in Dale before eventually settling in Lockhart, a place that always felt like home because of the special bond he shared with his beloved Nanny and PawPaw. Some of his happiest childhood memories were made by PawPaw’s side, following him to the barn, watching every move, and pretending to build and fix things just like him. Those moments planted the seed for a passion that would stay with him for the rest of his life.
As he grew older, Rocky joined his father and PawPaw in the family business, Lockhart Well Service. While working on the drilling rigs, he discovered he had a natural gift for mechanics. Before long, cars and motorcycles became his true passion. Rocky loved nothing more than taking something that wouldn’t run and figuring out how to make it work again. He had an incredible mechanical mind and found genuine joy in solving problems that others couldn’t.
For many years, he lovingly cared for both his mother and his PawPaw, but without question the greatest joy of Rocky’s life were his boys. His sons, RJ Williams and Nathaniel Williams were his greatest accomplishments and the light of his life. He loved them fiercely. His faithful companion, Siggy, was never far from his side and was loved just as deeply.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathy Williams; his paternal grandparents, Charles (Rec) and Ima Williams of San Marcos; and his maternal grandparents, Roy and Mary Williams of Lockhart.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, RJ Williams and Nathaniel Williams; his brother; Ryan Williams; his aunt, Sharon Williams Sturn; along with numerous cousins, extended family members, and friends whose lives were made better by knowing him.
Rocky will be remembered for his talent as a mechanic, his ability to fix just about anything, and the love he and for his family, especially RJ and Nathaniel. Those who know him will remember the skills he shared, the memories they made together, and the impact he had on their lives