Rebecca Kaye McMullen
May 15, 1949-July 18, 2026
Rebecca Kaye McMullen passed away on July 18, 2026, at the age of 77. She was born on May 15, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she graduated from Mitchell High School in 1967. She continued her education at Blair Business College and, after passing the Civil Service examination—a milestone that made her father especially proud—began her first job at the United States Air Force Academy.
On September 5, 1970, Becky married the love of her life, Gary Wayne McMullen, in Colorado Springs. Together they shared nearly 56 years of marriage and built a life together in Delhi, Texas. Becky began working for the Internal Revenue Service in 1970 before leaving the workforce in 1976 to devote herself to raising her family. She and Gary welcomed their daughter, Deborah, in 1973 and their son, David, in 1977. In 1994, Becky returned to the workforce with State Farm Insurance, where she worked until retiring in 2005. Following her retirement, she returned to the IRS as a seasonal employee and continued working there until Gary’s retirement in 2012.
Becky was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother whose greatest joy was caring for her family. She was known for her love of music, warm hospitality, exceptional cooking, and a servant’s heart. She created treasured memories through family traditions, special trips, scrapbooks, and her faithful presence at every important milestone in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Above all, Becky prayed daily for her family and longed for each of them to know and faithfully follow Jesus Christ.
For more than 50 years, Becky faithfully served alongside Gary at Delhi Baptist Church as pianist, Sunday School teacher, and in many other areas of ministry. She also shared her gifts of service with the Delhi community through the Delhi Community Center, the Delhi Volunteer Fire Department, and the Delhi Cemetery Association. Becky’s legacy is one of unwavering faith, selfless service, and a life devoted to pointing others to Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Wilbert Plant and Carrie Marie Everett Plant.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary McMullen; her children, Deborah McMullen Bialo (Eric) and David McMullen (Julie); her five grandchildren, Sarah Hitch (Reese), Aaron Bialo, Daniel McMullen, Mikayla McMullen, and Grant McMullen; her treasured great-granddaughter, Melody Marie Hitch; her siblings, Sherilyn Boboth, Cynthia Plant, Vern Plant, Von Jeanjaquet, Renee Stubbings, and Rachelle Zia-Ahmadi. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Delhi Cemetery.
Her family rejoices in the assurance that she is now in the presence of her Savior, whom she faithfully served throughout her life.