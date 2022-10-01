Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium.

The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up kickoff by the Patriots were the keys in turning the tide in the wrong direction for visiting Lockhart, which held a fourth-quarter lead against the Patriots but were unable to finish.

Lockhart dropped to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in District 13. Veterans Memorial improved to 4-1 and 1-0.

Junior quarterback Ashton Dickens rushed for 213 yards (two scores) and passed for 139, while senior running back Sean McKinney added another 141 and three TDS on the ground. Diante Jackson had a 76-yard touchdown run on his only attempt in the first quarter. Omar Ocampo was true all six PATs for the Loons.

The Patriots scored on five possessions of five plays or less. They also scored following an onsides kick recovery in the first quarter, a fake punt in the third quarter, and a pooch kickoff in the fourth period.

Lockhart is open next week, but host Liberty Hill at Lions Stadium on Oct. 14. The Panthers are 5-1 and 2-0 after crushing Cedar Creek, 70-10, Friday night. They beat Kerrville Tivy in the first District game, 63-6.