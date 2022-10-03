James Erwin “Jimmy” Schroeder Share:







1937 – 2022

James Erwin “Jimmy” Schroeder passed away peacefully at home Wednesday September 28, 2022 surrounded by family. Jimmy was born on March 4, 1937 to William H. Schroeder, Sr. and Margaret Schreiber Schroeder. He was raised in Lockhart and graduated from Lockhart High in 1955, where among other things, he enjoyed playing football. Subsequently, he received a scholarship to the University of Texas in Austin where he played on the freshman football team. He later married his high school sweetheart Betty Sue Fowler and they were married until her death in 2004.

Jimmy was a wholesale beer distributor, co-owner of Lockhart Tire and Auto, and he co-owned Caldwell County Farm and Ranch with his son, all while being an active rancher and row crop farm owner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing dominos but he really loved dancing, good music, and would travel any distance for some really good food.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty Fowler Schroeder, brother David Schroeder and sister Margaret Diane Schroeder. Jimmy is survived by his daughter Kimberly Schroeder of Houston, son Winn Schroeder and daughter in law Susan of Lockhart, two granddaughters Lindsey Schroeder of Chicago and Cassie Schroeder of Houston; brother William H. Schroeder, Jr, and wife Kay of San Antonio; and sister-in-law Barbara Wilson of Lockhart.

A graveside service was held at 10:30am Monday October 3, 2022 at Lockhart City Cemetery with Randolph Robbins officiating.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Morris, Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, Laura and Ford at Austin Heart, as well as Dr. Robert Canby and Andrea Natale at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.