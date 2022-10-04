Victor Smith Terrell Share:







Victor Smith Terrell, 79, of Lockhart, Tx, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1943, in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Theodore Franklin Terrell and Althea Lenora Terrell. Victor had two older brothers and one younger sister.

His name Victor came from a composer named Victor Herbert. The name Smith came from the doctor who delivered him into the world. His mother liked to call him Smithy. At the age of nine, Victor decided the name Smithy was too “sissy.” He then decided he wanted to be called Smitty.

Smitty followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted into the United States military. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Navy and earned his GED while serving his country. During his years of service, Smitty did a tour in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he spent time as a member of the road crew for ZZ Top and Gregg Allman. Part of those years, you could also find him riding waves on his lime green surfboard in Surfside. As he took in the sights, he also met many people along the way. From then on, everywhere he went he ran into at least one person he knew, no matter what part of the country he was in. Smitty was a dedicated worker. He worked for the United States Postal Service for twenty-seven years, served as a Caldwell County Officer Reserve for eight years, until becoming Constable of Caldwell County Precinct 1 for twenty-one years. Smitty always referred to himself as a “peace officer” because that is what he maintained and brought to his community. Most of the time, instead of getting a ticket, you received a lengthy lecture about safety. He was also a proud member of the Blue Knights Texas Xlll Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. The Blue Knights are a non-profit organization consisting of active and retired officers. Smitty loved this club and loved riding his motorcycle.

Smitty loved his community in Lockhart. Everyone knew he could be found on the sidelines of a Lockhart Lions football on Friday nights. In 1992, Smitty started volunteering security services for the Lions. He was passionate about his team and one night he got a flag for “coaching outside the box.” Whenever the Lions traveled out of town, you were guaranteed to see his flashing red and blue lights through town, stopping traffic so the teams would make it to their games safely and on time.

He was a dad with six daughters, who brought the fun and made-up sayings like “calf rope monkey’s uncle” to stop a tickle fight. He was a musical encyclopedia and singing “fat bottom girls you make the rockin’ world go round,” was a regular occurrence in the car.

Smitty had a great appetite for life but an even greater appetite for pie. If you asked him what kind of pie his favorite was, he would say “hot or cold.” He was a pie man, who married a cake lady.

He had a passion for his community, loved to be silly, and enjoy life. Smitty served and protected, and we can rest assure he is now watching over Lockhart and his loved ones from above.

Smitty is survived by his wife of twenty-eight and a half years, Laurie Terrell, sister TeRisa Brown, daughter and son in-law Leslie & Adrienne Rodriguez, daughter and son-in law Andrea & Aaron Scott, daughter & son-in law Jennifer and Josh Walker, daughter and son-in law Marion and Jeff Krueger, daughter & son in-law Shelby & Ernest Gonzales, and daughter Kennedy Terrell. He is also survived by his twelve grandchildren Justin Upchurch, Sarah Upchurch, Amber Tripp, AJ Rodriguez, Jordan Scott, Cayden Scott, Addison Scott, Jackson Walker, Madeline Walker, Stella Krueger, Poppy Krueger, and Raleigh Krueger. He was an uncle to Dayn Terrell, Kelly Terrell, Brandi Brown, Sunshine Crawford, and Rusty Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore & Althea Terrell, brothers Philip & Jon Terrell and nephews Wesley & Todd Terrell.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM

at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center, Lockhart High School, 906 Center St, Lockhart, TX 78644