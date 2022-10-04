Levi Jason Riley Share:









A remembrance and

celebration of life service

to honor Levi Jason Riley,

42, will be held at the

Zedler Mill Pavilion in

Luling, Texas on October

23, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Levi passed away

Monday, August 8, 2022

in Hays County, Texas. He

was born November 11, 1979, in Weatherford, Oklahoma,

the son of Rick Riley and Fern (Koch) Riley.

The family moved from Oklahoma to New

Mexico before settling down in and around the San

Marcs, Texas area.

Levi graduated from San Marcos High School in

1998 and attended Southwest Texas Sate University

(now Texas State University) where he received a

Bachelor of Science in Technology with a Major in

Industrial Technology-Construction Technology on

December 21, 2002.

Levi went on to receive his Registered Professional

Land Surveyors license on July 1, 2008. He

worked for Surveying and Mapping (SAM), Inc.

and for MPH, Inc. until 2019.

Levi loved playing music especially the guitar

and had an impressive collection of instruments. He

was also an avid hunter and fi sherman.

He is survived by his daughter, Savannah and

son, Colten, both from Lockhart, Texas, his father

and mother, Rick and Fern Riley from Luling, Texas,

sister, Amanda Straseske and husband, Jason, from

Georgetown, Texas, nephews Zach and Blake Straseske

also from Georgetown, Texas, Grandmother,

Lola Koch from Oklahoma, and numerous aunts,

uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his former

spouse, Angela Marini Robles.