Levi Jason Riley
A remembrance and
celebration of life service
to honor Levi Jason Riley,
42, will be held at the
Zedler Mill Pavilion in
Luling, Texas on October
23, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Levi passed away
Monday, August 8, 2022
in Hays County, Texas. He
was born November 11, 1979, in Weatherford, Oklahoma,
the son of Rick Riley and Fern (Koch) Riley.
The family moved from Oklahoma to New
Mexico before settling down in and around the San
Marcs, Texas area.
Levi graduated from San Marcos High School in
1998 and attended Southwest Texas Sate University
(now Texas State University) where he received a
Bachelor of Science in Technology with a Major in
Industrial Technology-Construction Technology on
December 21, 2002.
Levi went on to receive his Registered Professional
Land Surveyors license on July 1, 2008. He
worked for Surveying and Mapping (SAM), Inc.
and for MPH, Inc. until 2019.
Levi loved playing music especially the guitar
and had an impressive collection of instruments. He
was also an avid hunter and fi sherman.
He is survived by his daughter, Savannah and
son, Colten, both from Lockhart, Texas, his father
and mother, Rick and Fern Riley from Luling, Texas,
sister, Amanda Straseske and husband, Jason, from
Georgetown, Texas, nephews Zach and Blake Straseske
also from Georgetown, Texas, Grandmother,
Lola Koch from Oklahoma, and numerous aunts,
uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his former
spouse, Angela Marini Robles.