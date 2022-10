Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter Runs Weekly On The Post-Register’s Website At Www.post-Register.com.

Sept. 26

01:51:55 500 Blk Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

02:48:37 Hwy 183 Nb , Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas 8223

03:37:07 Fm 86 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

04:18:11 1300 Blk Milam St Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

07:45:33 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:24:11 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:29:26 96 Blk Second St Maxwell, Animal Carcass | No Report Mrodgers

09:51:03 300 Blk Liberty Ln , Welfare Concern | No Contact Lbarrios

10:12:37 800 Blk Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

10:13:15 Hwy 183 Sb , Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:21:37 1400 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Animal In Trap | No Report Lbarrios

10:27:38 400 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

10:43:49 9200 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mramirez

11:25:41 200 Blk Niederwald Dr Kyle, Theft | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:41:34 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Possession Of Marijuana | Report Taken Lbarrios

11:44:17 800 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:44:41 200 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

12:08:43 100 Blk County Line Rd , Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

22-09-2201 09/26/2022 13:05:25 State Park Rd State, Theft | Supplement Mramirez 8231

13:20:34 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

13:31:51 6100 Blk Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

13:35:48 800 Blk Old Colony Line Rd , Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:37:11 200 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Civil Matter | No Contact Lbarrios

14:57:56 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Theft | No Report Mramirez

15:37:40 475mm Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

15:38:10 1200 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale Vfd

15:46:14 4100 Blk Sector W – Tmobile Usa Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:48:45 1500 Blk E Market St – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:50:07 700 Blk Goliad St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:40:31 300 Blk Crockett St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:41:39 100 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:52:59 800 Blk Oak Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:54:37 E Fannin Luling, Flag Down | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:38:45 Hwy 183 Sb Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:03:55 Hwy 80 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:20:08 300 Blk Paseo De Perez Kyle, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:30:27 200 Blk Knight Ln Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:05:57 5700 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Aross

19:07:05 300 Blk Koegler Dr Mawell, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

19:33:03 1800 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Zsikes Mcmahan Vfd

20:40:25 Borchert Loop Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

21:43:04 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Aross

21:51:08 Ih-10 Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

22:09:26 600 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

22:47:56 Fm 86 Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

23:51:57 9700 Blk Camino Real Uhland, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

23:52:30 Sb Sh 130 Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Zsikes

Sept. 27

00:11:48 Arrowhead Cv Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

02:19:40 300 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Zsikes

04:14:03 100 Blk Cm Allen Rd Luling, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes

04:17:40 9100 Blk Fm 672 Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

04:32:06 2700 Blk San Marcos Hwy Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

05:01:49 1400 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Dale Vfd

06:32:00 3400 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Ems Call | No Report Zsikes

07:45:12 Sb Sh 130 Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

07:52:19 1300 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:52:25 900 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

07:57:05 7800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Report Taken Mrodgers

08:29:47 9000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Squad 1107

09:01:44 Hwy 183 Sb Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:08:57 1300 Blk Wilson St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:22:56 100 Blk Martindale Lake Rd Maxwell, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:53:29 Fm 671 Lost Property | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:54:04 Hwy 183 Sb Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:12:57 900 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:15:05 300 Blk Paseo De Perez Kyle, Animal Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

10:34:49 Brandon Ln Kyle, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

10:59:01 8500 Blk Fm 672 Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:19:01 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:30:39 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:26:27 475mm Blk Sh 130 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:52:20 500 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Mrodgers

13:22:25 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Hazardous Materials | Closed Call Lbarrios Squad 1108

13:37:08 4000 Blk Block Of Long Rd Livestock Impound | Report Taken Mrodgers

13:48:27 900 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:01:28 200 Blk Branding Chase Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:14:10 700 Blk Casen St Dale, Aggravated Assault | Supplement Mrodgers

14:47:12 1300 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:22:20 1300 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Juvenile Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:22:35 14800 Blk Camino Real Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:03:44 500 Blk Martindale Rd Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:18:28 Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:25:45 21 Blk Skyking Dr , Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

16:49:18 3600 Blk Callihan Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:54:18 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:37:19 1700 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Red Rock, Loose Livestock | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

17:52:10 100 Blk Seminole Trl Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:43:26 100 Blk Plum St Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:09:56 200 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Aross

20:18:34 300 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

20:34:59 Ih-10 Wb Harwood, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Asalvatierra

21:24:28 900 Blk Pine Gap Dr Rosanky, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Aross

21:35:49 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:36:48 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:47:17 Hwy 142 , Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

22:16:46 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Aggravated Assault | Closed Call Aross

22:43:15 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra Eng

22:49:50 600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Sept. 28

00:33:16 San Marcos Hwy Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

00:51:24 Sb Sh 130 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

01:31:44 19000 Blk Camino Real Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

06:08:27 700 Blk Rosewood Dr Dale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:48:24 5500 Blk Fm 2720 Maxwell, Fire Alarm | Contact Made Jsalinas

07:29:37 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:41:05 1300 Blk Wilson St Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:58:46 900 Blk Fm 686 Dayton, Transport Prisoner | Made Secure Lhiles

07:59:06 Camino Real Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:04:34 400 Blk Barth Rd , Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:11:40 20131 Blk Hwy 80 Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:19:39 300 Blk Fm 2984 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

08:37:25 5300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:41:17 100 Blk Misty Dr Kyle, Stray Dog | Contact Made Lhiles

09:07:42 Easy St Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Contact Made Lhiles Esd11

09:43:55 3200 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

10:01:21 100 Blk E Apaloosa Trl Dale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:12:39 1100 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:14:47 100 Blk Comanche Way Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lhiles

10:16:09 34 Blk City View Dr Maxwell, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

10:41:19 12000 Blk Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:57:47 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:00:46 14800 Blk Camino Real Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:01:45 600 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

11:20:58 300 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

12:08:28 Us Hwy 183 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Lhiles

12:21:23 4500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

13:04:42 300 Blk Chuckwagon Rd Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

13:28:51 8400 Blk Fm 2001 Kyle, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

14:11:34 31 Blk N Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Stray Dog | Unable To Secure Lhiles

14:13:05 600 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:46:38 300 Blk Quail Run Rd Martindale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

16:16:47 Fm 1984 Martindale, Grass Fire | Made Secure Jsalinas Maxwell Esd2

16:42:24 300 Blk Arrow Ln Luling, Ems Call | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

17:34:32 1000 Blk Denver Ct Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Maxwell Esd2

17:51:16 Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

18:04:48 Washburn Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

18:52:53 S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:57:09 3100 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

18:58:32 600 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:31:44 200 Blk Memorial Dr Dale, Disturbance | Arrest Made Avillegas

20:22:41 1800 Blk Boggy Creek Rd Lockhart, Death-Hospice | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:26:39 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Possession Of Marijuana | Report Taken Asalvatierra

Sept. 29

00:18:09 S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Avillegas

04:01:33 Hwy 304 Rosanky, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:21:55 2500 Blk Mineral Springs Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

07:31:42 200 Blk S Mockingbird Ln Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas

07:45:42 900 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Fraud-Money | Closed Call Lhiles

08:02:57 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:06:59 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:10:26 Hwy 21 Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

08:11:02 27 Blk N Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Stray Cat | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:59:44 Ih-10 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Unable To Locate Lhile

09:06:43 5900 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Stray Cat | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:12:35 600 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Livestock Impound | Unable To Secure Jsalinas

09:18:57 4100 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:18:59 6400 Blk Camino Real Buda, Burglary | Closed Call Lhiles

09:41:07 300 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Family Violence | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:27:04 600 Blk Pershing St Lockhart, Civil Process | No Contact Jsalinas

12:03:06 17571 Blk Hwy 80 Traffic Stop | Citation Jsalinas

12:29:55 600 Blk Tumbleweed Trl , Smoke Investigation | Made Secure Jsalinas Dale Vfd

12:33:21 500 Blk Boulder Ln Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:36:51 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Follow Up Investigation | Cancel/Disregard Jsalinas

12:48:03 1200 Blk Austin Rd Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

12:51:57 800 Blk Nixon St Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:59:00 200 Blk Clydesdale Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:15:23 27 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:26:11 700 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Loose Livestock | Made Secure Jsalinas

13:29:38 97 Blk Garrett Trl , Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

14:07:03 7100 Blk Hwy 142 Wanted Subject | No Contact Jsalinas

14:12:52 5 Blk Cedar St Maxwell, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:15:31 500 Blk Spanish Oak Rd Civil Matter | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:25:30 100 Blk Robinson Rd Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Mramirez

14:46:18 Fm 671 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:02:22 16985 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Hazardous Materials | Closed Call Jsalinas Brush 61

15:28:17 11385 Blk East Fm 20 Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Dale Vfd

15:31:34 500 Blk Star Rd Lockhart, Tlarm Residence | Found Secure Lhiles

15:38:29 100 Blk S Hackberry Ave Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:48:19 200 Blk Mesquite Ave Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:00:20 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

16:01:09 500 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:03:38 700 Blk E Jones St Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:19:56 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Threats | Closed Call Lhiles

16:49:41 15077 Blk Fm 713 Civil Matter | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:04:44 1100 Blk Sand Hill Rd Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles

17:54:11 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

17:59:32 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

18:27:39 2200 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Lhiles

18:57:30 24 Blk Paisano Ln Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

18:59:27 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

19:00:13 100 Blk Misty Dr Kyle, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

19:30:18 19014 Blk Camino Real Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Avillegas Squad

19:36:53 S Cesar Chavez Pkwy Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:59:46 Fm 713 Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Avillegas Dale Vfd

21:10:46 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

Sept. 30

02:09:03 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

04:17:54 Clear Fork Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

06:25:27 400 Blk Nb Sh 130 Wireless-Guadalupe C, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

07:22:14 Hwy 304 Rosanky, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:49:03 1100 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

8:02:15 1000 Blk Thompson Rd Dale, Assist Ems-Violent | No Report Mrodgers

08:10:11 4900 Blk Pettytown Rd Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:42:03 90 Blk Elm St Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:45:06 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

08:46:49 5700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:07:02 400 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:09:06 500 Blk City Line Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

09:15:11 900 Blk Lee Ln, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:34:31 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

09:36:39 400 Blk Bois D’arc St Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:43:08 4100 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | No Report Mrodgers

09:53:37 1600 Blk Chamberlin Rd Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:03:24 Market St Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:25:29 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:45:43 Kathys Dr Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:12:27 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:49:31 Maple St Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

11:57:46 1000 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Welfare Concern | Report Taken Lbarrios

13:09:57 Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:12:30 Fm 1854 Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:13:20 Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:16:26 200 Blk Colorado Dr Theft | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:17:31 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:20:00 2800 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Threats | No Report Mrodgers

13:25:11 5 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:59:00 4000 Blk Hwy 21, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

14:43:40 900 Blk Martindale Rd San Marcos, Threats | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:30:21 10029 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Verbal Disturbance | No Report Mrodgers

16:44:08 Hwy 80 San Marcos, Hit And Run | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:48:28 100 Blk Forister Ranch Dr Suspicious Circumstance | No Report Mrodgers

17:01:01 Hwy 304 Rosanky, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:05:07 7200 Blk S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:02:02 Still Meadow Cv Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:06:41 Fm 672 Cedar Creek, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

18:19:15 Camino Real Kyle, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios 18:36:33 7500 Blk Camino Real – W Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:44:45 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:14:51 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

19:25:26 Hwy 183 Sb , Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

19:42:16 Hwy 304 Rosanky, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

19:59:16 100 Blk Fox Ln Harassment | Closed Call Aross

21:42:30 Sb Sh 130 Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

22:17:42 1600 Blk Homannville Trl Alarm Residence | Closed Call Aross

22:48:42 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Closed Call Aross

23:22:35 2200 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

23:27:36 16885 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Zsikes

Oct. 1

00:12:16 Nb Sh 130 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

01:42:18 Fm 672 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

05:33:43 Fm 2001 Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Zsikes

07:38:14 4900 Blk Fm 672 Livestock On Roadway | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:23:37 Hwy 183 Sb Buda, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:27:58 Fm 672 Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

08:52:21 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:00:59 8200 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

09:48:40 500 Blk Terra Alta Ranch Rd Buda, Assault | Report Taken Lbarrios

10:31:13 Fm 671 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:53:17 500 Blk Martindale Rd San Marcos, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:07:13 1500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Alarm Panic | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:28:11 50 Blk Squirrel Run San Marcos, Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:59:17 2800 Blk Fm 671 Theft | Report Taken Lbarrios

12:09:03 3400 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

22-10-0027 10/01/2022 12:16:43 2800 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

22-10-0028 10/01/2022 12:18:32 4900 Blk Pettytown Rd Suspicious Person | Closed Call Lbarrios

22-10-0029 10/01/2022 12:45:18 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

13:15:08 1500 Blk Fm 1854 Alarm Residence | False Alarm Lbarrios

13:52:59 3000 Blk Hwy 80 Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:02:44 10478 Blk Fm 1322 Luling, Animal Attack | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

16:02:25 27 Blk County Line Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:15:10 Hwy 80 Martindale, Racing | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:28:30 1600 Blk Bugtussle Ln Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:09:12 100 Blk Backus Ln Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:58:07 11396 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell Esd2

18:07:13 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Lbarrios

18:07:25 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:11:04 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:17:18 5900 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:30:00 Fm 2001 Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

20:06:30 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

20:21:40 1200 Blk Pettytown Rd , Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

20:32:07 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Zsikes

20:34:08 Blue Moon Rd Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

20:37:46 100 Blk Misty Dr Dale, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Zsikes

20:49:32 1100 Blk Spotted Horse Trl Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

21:24:34 1200 Blk Pettytown Rd Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

21:38:24 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

21:38:59 300 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

21:41:47 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

22:31:27 500 Blk Union Hill Rd Recovered Missing | Closed Call Aross

23:37:33 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

Oct. 2

00:21:14 Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

02:23:40 300 Blk Alamo Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

02:52:06 102:59:23 300 Blk Alamo Dr Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

05:43:56 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

05:53:28 Hwy 142 Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

06:21:39 Tomahawk Trl Buda, Livestock On Roadway | Closed Call Aross

07:19:07 Rocky Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:05:24 Track Rd Red Rock, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:38:53 4500 Blk Fm 1854 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:04:20 300 Blk Arrow Ln Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:15:55 400 Blk Still Meadow Dr Buda, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

13:44:46 1500 Blk E Market St – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:32:14 11207 Blk Camino Real Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:54:15 Eileen’s Way Dale, Burn Ban Violation | No Report Lbarrios Dale Vfd

16:16:40 20045 Blk Camino Real Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:37:39 7900 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Dale Vfd

19:00:09 Nb Sh 130 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

19:13:36 Fm 86 Red Rock, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Aross

19:16:22 Hwy 142 Martindale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

19:32:57 939 C Blk Hwy 80 – Se Sector San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

19:41:12 600 Blk Ih-10 Wb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:41:31 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

19:42:33 2300 Blk Hwy 142 – Nw Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

19:43:13 100 Blk Meadow Ln Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

19:45:51 7500 Blk Fm 672 Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Aross

19:57:18 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Child Custody Dispute | Closed Call Aross

20:13:26 Holz Rd Kyle, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

20:25:24 7300 Blk Fm 20 East Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

20:35:25 Fm 672 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

21:21:07 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Zsikes

23:10:15 Quail Ridge Dr Buda, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

23:30:54 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Drug Activity | Report Taken Zsikes