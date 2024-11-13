Pet limits, rec center discussed; commercial decibel level raised Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Unless “grandfathered in,” Lockhart will possibly soon establish an ordinance allowing a maximum number of five dogs and cats at one household. Another ordinance to be considered by the Lockhart City Council will be a mandated microchipping of those pets.

Lockhart Police Chief Gary Williamson, whose department oversees the Lockhart Animal Shelter, was joined by Shelter Supervisor Nicole Lockard as they addressed the City Council last week.

Williamson said the LPD and Shelter were looking for direction and guidance regarding the possible ordinances. The Shelter serves both Lockhart and Caldwell County and is comprised of about 50 dog kennels and 18 cat kennels.

Showing intakes over the previous five years, it was noted that the year-to-date (Oct. 29) numbers were less this year than in 2019 by about 300 dogs and 600 cats.

Animal Control will be responsible for enforcing the penalties on violations of the maximum five dogs and cats per property.

The first offense can be up to $100, the second offense up to $200, and subsequent offenses can be up to $500. There are exemptions, including animals under three-months-old, in case of religious accommodations where no public health hazard is created, and others. The ordinance would be in effect 30 days after its passing.

Williamson cited ordinances from nearby towns, some which had a less maximum that the proposed ordinance in Lockhart. He also noted there had been recent major problems with 32 cats taken from a Lockhart residence in July and about 100 chihuahuas taken from another local residence in October.

“The ordinance would provide safety for both humans and animals,” Williamson said. “Most of these ordinances are complaint driven.”

Regarding the possible microchipping ordinance, Williamson said the microchip is a little larger than a grain of rice and is implanted are the base of the neck. There are exemptions for such implants.

Microchipping would be mandated on all dogs and cats within the city limits. The microchip must be implanted by a licensed veterinarian or trained professional.

Animal Control can check for microchips, especially if the animals are impounded. Buda and San Marcos have micro chipping ordinances. The proposed fee would be $15 lifetime for both cats and dogs.

In other business:

* Several residents addressed City Council in favor of adding a new community center/recreation center in town.

Len Gabbay sad such an activity center would allow residents to play, socialize, and get healthy in body, mind, and spirit.

“Having an area for Pickleball or even darts,” Gabbay said, “that requires hand-eye coordination. It would bring in a healthy spirit as well. Part of the rec center should include community rooms. We have a lot of smart and intelligent people in and around Lockhart who are at the height of their crafts and their professions, and their experience and expertise can be shared with others.”

Regarding a rec center, Donna Daniels added, “We do not talk about politics. I think it would be a great fit for us.”

Another resident noted 80 percent of the population has low back pain and 95 percent of the population with diabetes has Type 2 diabetes, which is essentially curable with diet and exercise. “When a doctor says diet and exercise change your life, it truly does,” the man said.

Chris St. Leger said he had shifted from playing basketball to pickleball.

“We’ve got players,” St. Leger said. “There is a big demand. We could really use something in this town that would be open seven days a week. It’s a great way to get out of the sun and still get some exercise.”

* Council raised its commercial decibel maximum level by a 6-1 vote from 55 to 63, still lower than a requested level of 75 decibels.

Mayor Pro Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez said she did not want the decimal level to hurt the promotion of Lockhart.

Mayor Lew White expressed his concern with residents who live near venues that play music.

“To allow industrial noise levels next to residential areas, I think that’s totally inconsiderable of the people who live out in the communities,” White said. “I can see us wanting to be a music friendly and tourist friendly area, but we don’t want to be a loud concert area every weekend or every other weekend. I think a small adjustment to the levels is reasonable.”

One lady addressing Council regarding the music, said she and her husband were musicians but that there were times when her house was “bouncing up and down” when music was played nearby.

“Anyone going for 85 decibels does not know what it sounds like,” the woman said. “That will make you crazy. Fifty-five is barely tolerable. I don’t want to hear a concert because I have to, I want to hear one because I want to.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission suggested raising the noise levels from 55 to 63 in commercial districts.

* Mayor White noted that one business owner told him he had visitors from China, Europe and Canada during the recent Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart.