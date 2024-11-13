Prairie Lea stop signs will remain, angering resident Share:







LPR staff

Caldwell County Commissioners listened Tuesday morning to Prairie Lea resident Andrew McClish once again regarding his dissatisfaction of stop signs placed in his area which he said were too many and in many cases, not necessary.

McClish informed commissioners they had earlier voted to remove the signs because they did not meet traffic criteria, and they presented safety issues.

“I was assured the stop signs issue would be on the agenda, but I see it is not,” McClish said. “They should have been removed two years ago. If something is not done, I will be forced to file a formal complaint with the Federal Highway Administration.”

When informed regulations would be approved of Thru Traffic on Designated County Roads, McClish told the court, “What a waste of tax dollars,” then walked away.

In other business:

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there had been some small fires in the last two weeks, but nothing major. However, Rangel said the only rain in the forecast was a chance on Sunday and therefore recommended and received permission to keep the burn ban on for another two weeks.

Commissioners also approved:

* A Resolution for Caldwell County Appraisal Roll with tax amounts entered by the assessor due totaling $26,345,002.06 for the 2024 Tax Roll.

* A Resolution for Caldwell County Appraisal Roll with tax amounts entered by the assessor due totaling $5,862.75 for the Farm to Market Road 2024 Tax Roll.

* A final plat for Lytton Hills, Phase 1 consisting of 75 residential lots on about 485.59 acres located on FM 1854 and FM 672.

* A short form plat for Spotted Horse Subdivision consisting of two residential lots on about 7.92 acres located on Spotted Horse Trail off FM 1854.

* A Development Agreement for Magical Woods RV Park on about 15.33 acres located off FM 20.