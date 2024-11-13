Hill Country Foodworks signs lease for Lockhart warehouse Share:







Hill Country Foodworks

Hill Country Foodworks Hill Country Foodworks, LLC. has officially signed a lease on a new warehouse located in Lockhart. The facility will support significant growth of its business and future expansion of

production capacity.

The 48,900 square feet warehouse is less than two miles from the current production facility; vastly improving process flow and handling of materials and finished product. Additionally, the increase of refrigeration space will help facilitate the millions of pounds of fresh produce processed annually.

“We are delighted to have found a property in Lockhart that addresses our short- and long-term infrastructure needs to support growth while keeping and growing jobs in our local community,” said Alberto Valdes, President and CEO of Hill Country Foodworks. “Our focus now turns to integrating the facility with our existing operations while maintaining best in class service for our customers.”

“Keeping our operations within Lockhart was a top priority, having been a key employer in the community for over 7 years,” said Jacob Cathey, Chief Operating Officer of Hill Country Foodworks. “The property will allow the company to streamline processes but more importantly help keep up with the organic growth of our customers.”

“Business retention is a cornerstone of economic development, and Hill Country Foodworks stands out as a key employer within our Food and Beverage Manufacturing sector, said Holly Malish, Economic Development Director with the City of Lockhart. “We are proud to have such a valued business deeply rooted in our community. Their

ongoing commitment to reinvesting in their growth, as well as in our shared future, underscores the importance of supporting businesses like Hill Country Foodworks.”

About Hill Country Foodworks, LLC.

Hill Country Foodworks is a leading contract manufacturer of premium pickled products for several recognizable regional and national brands. Established in 2014, the Company’s central Texas location’s proximity to North American farmers allows to fresh pack in five days from field to jar, yielding superior and consistent quality. Hill Country continues to bring innovation to the pickled category with many products developed under its own brand, Byers Best. Through its Core Values, Hill Country Foodworks stives to operate with integrity, create value for its stakeholders, customers, and the highly dedicated team members.