Post-Register welcomes Leesa Teale to Lockhart Share:







After 45 years as publisher of the 152-year-old Lockhart Post-Register, Dana Garrett is stepping down as publisher and naming Leesa Teale to take his place. Garrett will maintain ownership of the business as well as an office at the LPR.

During the next few weeks while Teale is meeting the community, Garrett will be handing over “Publisher” duties to allow him to “semi” retire from the day-to-day grind of the newspaper.

Garrett’s wife, Terri Garrett, who is a partner and business manager for the newspaper, will also continue to have a presence at the newspaper while her main focus is to continue to serve the community soup kitchen at the Little Green Church in Martindale every Wednesday. The LGC Soup Kitchen just celebrated their 10th anniversary Wednesday in Martindale.

Garrett added, “I have been looking for someone with Leesa’s experience for quite some time, and now is the time. I am not going away, just stepping aside for a younger, more vibrant management style to help bring the Lockhart Post-Register into the second quarter of the 21st century.”

Teale added, “Being named Publisher and Advertising Director to the Post-Register is such an exciting step for me. When I saw the ad for the position placed by Dana Garrett, it stated send me a resume ‘selling’ me on why I should hire you. I immediately jumped on it and put my best resume cover letter together and well here I am.

“Born and raised in east central town of Winchester, Indiana, I literally lived on the same block my entire life. When asked about moving so far away, I realized my kids are grown and don’t need their momma as much as they once did. They are grown and living their own lives so now it’s time for me to branch out on my own.

“I had a lady give me some good advice before I left home regarding making new friends. She said, ‘You have friends out there just like here, you just haven’t met them yet.’ This advice has proven to be so true to as the first day here I met all my surrounding neighbors, and they are so friendly and welcoming to the area.

“A little history about myself; after high school, I remained in my hometown of less than 5,000 people. Choosing to raise my family there was never a hard decision to make. I lived in what once was my grandparents’ old homestead, the family-friendly atmosphere made for a great place to live and watch your kids grow.

“My newspaper career began in December of 1994. Beginning as an Advertising Representative, I was promoted to Advertising Manager and then onto Publisher in 2004. For 5 years I learned the ins and outs of running a newspaper, so much so that I could do anything needed to produce the daily paper, but just couldn’t run the printing press.

“Wanting to be the high school football and golf mom to my kids, in 2009 I made the decision to leave the newspaper industry to open my own print and ad agency. Although the company proved successful, I missed the newspaper industry. Over the years, I was approached about returning to the newspaper, but the time just wasn’t right. But in September of 2017, I did return to the industry.

“Fast forward to 2024 and here I am in Lockhart, Texas. Since I have been in town, I am happy that I have experienced the same hometown feeling here as I did living 17 hours away.

“I have asked several questions as to where the best place is to find this or that and it is so nice to see the desire to support local. So many food places too! The biggest decision I have had to make so far is what BBQ place am I trying next!

“I always say it is great to have a big factory come to town and infuse a large investment into the area, but entrepreneurs, the mom and pop shops that dot the main corridors in any community, are the true backbone.

“This philosophy is never more true than with a local community newspaper. Sure, readers can get the national and state news from other outlets. But the feel-good news, you know the articles that are about your friends, family and neighbors, those you can’t find just anywhere. Those are the ones you read in your local newspaper.

“I encourage and invite everyone to stop in the office and bring me your ideas as to what you would like to see in the Post-Register. If there is news you think we are missing or there is a special event coming up that you think we need to let the readers know about, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“If it is an advertising idea you have been tossing around, don’t hesitate to contact me. My marketing background began in 1991, and I can help you create a stellar campaign that will bring you business for your upcoming promotion.

“Again, to all those who have been so kind and reached out and welcomed me, especially the staff at the newspaper. It is truly appreciated. I look forward to seeing everyone around town.”