Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Caldwell County Voting totals

Local News
0
Share:

Caldwell County voting totals:

(Unofficial Results)

Voter turnout – 57.98 percent of registered voters

Registered Voters – 27,013

Ballots Cast — 15,662

* Early Vote – 12,075

* Election Day – 3,202

* Absentee – 385

President/Vice President

REP Donald J. Trump/JD Vance  8,825 (56.65 percent)

DEM Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz  6,517 (41.83 percent)

LIB Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat 91

GRN Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware  95

Write-In Totals  51

US Senator

REP Ted Cruz  8,177 (53.12 percent)

DEM Colin Allred  6,754 (43.87 percent)

LIB Ted Brown  455

Write-In Totals  8

US Representative District 27

REP Michael Cloud  8,301 (55.10 percent)

DEM Tanya Lloyd  6,764 (44.90 percent)

County Sheriff

REP Mike Lane  8,251 (54.49 percent)

DEM Hector Rangel  6,891 (45.51 percent)

County Tax Assessor-Collector

REP Debbie Sanders  8,136 (54.16 percent)

DEM Joy Pardo  6,885 (45.84 percent)

County Commissioner Precinct 1

B.J. Westmoreland  2,921 (54.32 percent)

DEM Taylor Burge 2,456 (45.68 percent)

County Commissioner Precinct 3

REP Ed Theriot  1,535 (52.64 percent)

DEM Mickey Zapata  1,381 (47.36 percent)

Caldwell County Proposition A

FOR 10,206 (68.27 percent)

AGAINST 4,721 (31.63 percent)

City of Lockhart Proposition A

FOR 3,675 (67.95 percent)

AGAINST 1,733 (32.05 percent)

LISD Board of Trustees, District 4

Chris Charles  1,197 (59.02 percent)

Warren Burnett  831 (40.98 percent)

ACC, Annexation and Ad Valorem Tax

FOR  6,335 (61.21 percent)

AGAINST  4,015 (38.79 percent)

Share:
Previous Article

Playoff Matchup

Next Article

Post-Register welcomes Leesa Teale to Lockhart

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION