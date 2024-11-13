Caldwell County Voting totals
Caldwell County voting totals:
(Unofficial Results)
Voter turnout – 57.98 percent of registered voters
Registered Voters – 27,013
Ballots Cast — 15,662
* Early Vote – 12,075
* Election Day – 3,202
* Absentee – 385
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/JD Vance 8,825 (56.65 percent)
DEM Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz 6,517 (41.83 percent)
LIB Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat 91
GRN Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware 95
Write-In Totals 51
US Senator
REP Ted Cruz 8,177 (53.12 percent)
DEM Colin Allred 6,754 (43.87 percent)
LIB Ted Brown 455
Write-In Totals 8
US Representative District 27
REP Michael Cloud 8,301 (55.10 percent)
DEM Tanya Lloyd 6,764 (44.90 percent)
County Sheriff
REP Mike Lane 8,251 (54.49 percent)
DEM Hector Rangel 6,891 (45.51 percent)
County Tax Assessor-Collector
REP Debbie Sanders 8,136 (54.16 percent)
DEM Joy Pardo 6,885 (45.84 percent)
County Commissioner Precinct 1
B.J. Westmoreland 2,921 (54.32 percent)
DEM Taylor Burge 2,456 (45.68 percent)
County Commissioner Precinct 3
REP Ed Theriot 1,535 (52.64 percent)
DEM Mickey Zapata 1,381 (47.36 percent)
Caldwell County Proposition A
FOR 10,206 (68.27 percent)
AGAINST 4,721 (31.63 percent)
City of Lockhart Proposition A
FOR 3,675 (67.95 percent)
AGAINST 1,733 (32.05 percent)
LISD Board of Trustees, District 4
Chris Charles 1,197 (59.02 percent)
Warren Burnett 831 (40.98 percent)
ACC, Annexation and Ad Valorem Tax
FOR 6,335 (61.21 percent)
AGAINST 4,015 (38.79 percent)