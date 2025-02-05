Renovations at Gaslight-Baker Theatre means additional camps, programs Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Gaslight-Baker Theatre, which opened in 1920, has expanded both its working space as well as its scope of the arts.

Tammy Francis, Educational Chair at GBT, is very excited about the new programs at the historic theatre.

The southside of GBT will have a smaller, more intimate theatre than the larger area, including several camps and tap-dancing for kids and adults.

“We will be working on not only new theatrical arts educational programming for the community, but utilizing a black box theatre stage and experimental shows with hopes of producing original works as well as the occasional music show, spoken word, and possible dinner theatre with local catering collabs,” Francis said. “It will be kind of an experimental theatre with original stuff.”

Francis took over her as Education Chair at GBT in 2013. She’s been on its board since 2010. “When I took over there were two camps. Now, we have six-day camps.”

Those camps include:

•March 17-21: Spring Break Camp March (registration open)

•June 2-6: Early Learners Day Camp

•June 9-13: Elementary Day Camp

•June 16-20: Junior Day Camp

•June 23-27: Teen Day Camp

•June 30-July 2, July 7-11: Musical Summer Camp.There will be a performance on Saturday, July 12.

The Elementary, Junior, and Teen Day Camps each have original monologue writing components to them. Francis said, “The kids write their own monologue and perform.”

GBT will be showcasing its new space with the return of the GBT Gala on Saturday, May 17.

Francis said the GBT will have a One-Act Play writing contest (registration open) with prizes and scholarships, sponsored by Roxanne & Gretchen Rix, that will be performed for Spring Break Camp.

The Elementary through Teen camps will feature a unique program Francis designed that will focus on improv acting, writing original monologues, and working on the dramatic interpretation and the Early Learners, a program designed by Mercy Olguin.

New for 2025 in the new space at GBT will be:

•Singing for Musicals (Youth ages 8-17, registration open);

•Tap Dancing for Youth (ages 8-17, registration open);

•Tap Dancing for Adults (registration open);

•Afterschool Performance Course for Youth and Teens (coming soon);

•Mommy & Me Players Playtime (coming soon);

•Auditioning 101 for Adults (coming soon);

•Stage Movement for Adults (coming soon);

•Intro to Improv for Adults (coming soon);

•Dialects & Accents for Adults (coming soon);

•Tech Theatre for Teens & Adults (coming soon);

There are also plans to add an Additions 101 class a GBT.

Francis is also excited about an additional four stalls at each of the GBT bathrooms, which Francis said have been opened during GBT’s mainstage shows.

“If anyone’s tried to use the facilities during an intermission, they know how much this was needed,” Francis said. “They could be really difficult. We now have 4 men’s stalls and 4 women’s stalls.”

The new space can comfortably hold 75 people for a theatrical performance.

“We will be adding an expanded concessions/bar when we are finished with renovations,” Francis said.

Concessions and Box Office Training will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m.

There is hope more volunteers will assist GNT for its 2025 season. Snacks and light refreshments will be served.

Francis said training events last between 30 and 40 minutes.

For any questions regarding the new camps or programs at GBT, email swiveler1@gmail.com.

Jason Jones has been President of GBT since 2020, and Doug DiGirolamo is the new Artistic Director.