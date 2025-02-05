VFW a special place for all, especially ‘brothers in arms’ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Lockhart VFW Post 8927 Commander Wayne Edmondson said all Post members are veterans and are treated as equals, regardless of the rank or branch of military service. That mixture of factions allows for some very entertaining reminiscing about days gone by, both good and bad.

“We have Vietnam veterans, veterans of the Korean War, Gulf War, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and others,” Edmondson

said. “We have members with Purple Hearts, and other highly decorated veterans. But the bottom line is we are all equal and brothers in arms.”

The Lockhart VFW was established in 1965 behind the former junior high school, moving to its current location (7007 US 183) in 1972. The building is on six acres, all of which are used both by members and the public at times.

According to Post 8927 Quartermaster Jess Tiller, the Lockhart VFW is open Tuesday through Sunday — Tuesday from 5-10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 2-10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

There are five pool tables, several TVs (one with a PS five PlayStation), two dartboards, four video machines,

and a bar and full kitchen.

The bar serves beer, soft drinks, and water. The menu includes snacks, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs,

taquitos, and egg rolls. The ladies play cards every other Thursday, and there are pool tournaments on Tuesday,

Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“When people are in here, the kitchen is open,” Tiller said.

There are membership meetings on the second Saturday of each month.

To be a member, you have to have either served in a combat zone, be either active duty or honorably discharged.

There is a posted list of membership criteria at the lodge. For more information, call 512-398-4942, or email LockhartVFW8927@gmail.com.

There are chili cookoffs, barbecue cook-offs, and craft fairs. Those are open to members and non-members. There

will be a cook-off in April. There will also be a craft fair in April and October.

The VFW building can be rented out with a bartender, and members are still welcome, but it is otherwise closed to

the public. The building has an occupancy of 200 people.

One TV has a thumb drive where people can have rotating pictures. The cost is $500 for the day with a $250 deposit, which is refundable. A rental scheduled for March 1 is from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The VFW is hoping to have a drive-in theater on its land outside with a blowup movie screen.

The first is planned for either March or April. It will be a family friendly movie.

For more information call 512-398-4942, or email LockhartVFW8927@gmail.com.

Tiller believes the best fireworks show in Caldwell County is held on the grounds of the VFW on July 4. Last year was skipped, but Tiller believes between 800 and 1,000 attend.

“All the work is performed by volunteers, both veterans and members of our community,” Edmondson said. “All

the money we spend on fireworks is donated, so the larger the donation, the better the fireworks show. If you’ve never been to one, you better come early. We have a huge turnout, and our entire 6 acres fill up with the crowd.”

Edmondson is from The Bronx, N.Y. He was a Sergeant (E-5) in the United States Marine Corps.

Tiller is originally from Kyle but now lives in Luling. He joined the Navy in 1998, and retired in 2018. He reached the rank of E6.

“Our VFW, like most, is special because it is a place where we can relax, enjoy fellowship with other veterans.,” Edmondson said. “We are an open Post, so all civilians are welcome, and we greet them with open arms.”

The Army-Navy football game is always a big draw for the VFW, with bragging rights on the line for the year.

“We frequently have a potluck for football games,” Edmondson said. “We had an especially large one for Texas games. The Super Bowl is looking like an especially large potluck that will be open to everyone.”