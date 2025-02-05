First Friday enjoying nicer weather Share:







Lockhart’s First Friday will enjoy much nicer weather this week (Feb. 7) with art openings, a masquerade party, and a walk through a park to see what creatures are out and about. First Friday is from 5-8 in downtown Lockhart, with many businesses keeping doors open later than usual.

Among the art shows:

Nostalgic Gift & Gallery will be open until 9 p.m., with artist Shawna Parvin featuring with her Jackalope series

Spellerberg Projects will have the “Every day is My Birthday,” exhibit by Hawu Lim. There will be an artist’s reception from 6-9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery will have a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m., for Molly Brocklehurst, Margo Lunsford, and Hailey Marmolejo.

Get Lucky Gallery will also have a Meet the Artist as Nam Joti Kaur Khalsa will present an opening show from 5-8 p.m.

As for parties, Lockhart Arts & Craft will have the Pride of Caldwell County presenting A Valentine’s Masquerade, from 8-11:55 p.m.

There will be plenty of musical entertainment.

The Blue Pearl will have the Saloonatics playing from 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal will have Doug Strahan performing from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Chapparal Coffee will have a DJ on its front patio, and it will be serving sample drinks and eats, from 6-9 p.m.

As for the outside adventure, Lockhart State Park will have a Creatures of the Night Hike, beginning at 6:30 p.m.