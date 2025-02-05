Post Register

ottine2

National Signing Day

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News, Sports & More
0
These Lockhart High School student-athletes signed with the respective colleges they will be competing with in the fall. There will be a formal signing ceremony at a yet-to-be-announced date at the Lions Den. Pictured, from left, are Genesis Lopez – softball; Rakaia Walker — track; and Cayden Kruse – soccer. Lopez is signing with the State College of Florida in Manatee, Florida. Walker will run for the Rice University Owls in Houston. Kruse will play soccer at McMurry University in Abilene. Photo by Kyle Mooty

