More LHS athletes sign with colleges







These Lockhart High School student-athletes signed with the respective colleges they will be competing with in the fall. There will be a formal signing ceremony at a yet-to-be-announced date at the Lions Den. Pictured, from left, are Krystal Trejo-Cristobal – soccer; Santiago Guerra – baseball; Ethan Mendez – baseball. Trejo-Cristobal signed with the Huston-Tillitson Rams in Austin. Guerra signed with the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars. Mendez signed with the Sterling (Kansas) College Warriors. LISD photo