Teodulo Ramos Molina

February 17, 1936-February 5, 2025

Teodulo (Ted) Ramos Molina, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025, just days before his 89th birthday. Born on February 17, 1936, Teodulo lived a long and fulfilling life in Lockhart, TX. Teodulo was married to Santos L. (Limon) Molina. He was always dedicated to his family and bringing joy to those around him.

Teodulo leaves behind his loving children, Ted Molina Jr. (wife Nita), Ramon Molina, and Mary (husband, David) Bryant, as well as his two daughters, Barbara L. Molina and Byrdie Molina. He was a devoted grandfather to Megan Molina, Brandy Jaco, Daniel Hammill, Stephanie Molina, Shekinah Bryant and Ray Molina, and to all his great grandchildren. Although distance may have separated them, he still loved his grandchildren Angelica Santana and Richard Ybarra.

He is also survived by his sisters, Angie Ramirez, Mary Kenison, Sally Molina and Guadalupe Molina along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces, all of whom were an important part of his life.

Teudolo was preceded in death by his wife, Santos, a son, Jesse Molina, a sister, Bessie Molina and brothers Jesse, Johnny, Toby and Reyes Molina.

A man of kindness and resilience, Teodulo had a gift for making people smile, even those who had wronged him. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his grandchildren, passing down stories, laughter, and love. His legacy of warmth, forgiveness, and unwavering strength will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Teodulo’s family will honor his memory in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you cherish your loved ones, spread kindness, and embrace every moment, just as he did.

May he rest in peace, forever in our hearts.