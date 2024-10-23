Pet of the Week Share:







Ethan (pictured) and Pancho are brothers. They are quite large and almost resemble lions in their physicality, but they are as calm as can be. The two appear to be house trained. They are estimated to be 3-5 years old and are an Anatolian Shepherd/Chow Chow mix. The two brothers are not bonded and can be adopted separately. These pets are available for adoption by visiting Lockhart Animal Shelter at 547 Old McMahan Trail. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 5:50 p.m. — City of Lockhart