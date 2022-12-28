Phillip Hernandez Jr. Share:







Phillip Hernandez Jr., was called to his eternal resting place on December 25, 2022 at the age of 34 years old. He was born in San Marcos, Texas on December 15, 1988, to Philip Hernandez Sr. and MaryAnn Estrada.

Phillip loved to listen to music, spending time with friends and family, loving on our family pups, bar-b-queuing with Sam and Mama, and watching sports. He will be missed for his big heart and endless love he had for everyone.

He is preceded in death by his father Phillip Hernandez Sr., and grandparents: Daniel and Susie Hernandez and Felix and Isidora Estrada.

Phillip will be missed tremendously by his parents, MaryAnn Estrada (Sam Arocha); three sisters, Leticia Nino (Rocky), Marisol Gomez (Nathaniel) and Adriana Gomez all of Kyle. He is also survived by nieces, Savannah Nino and Sonoma Nino; nephew, Matthew Nino; and uncles Edward Hernandez (Jeanne), Daniel Hernandez Jr. and Richard Estrada (Gloria).

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2022, at 4pm with a Rosary recited at 7PM at Thomason Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Thomason Funeral Home January 3, 2022 at 8am with A Mass and Burial to follow at 10AM at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.