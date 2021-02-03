Photo Gallery: What Carver High School looks like in 2021

A worn cabinet inside a former classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
I would like to thank Hatti Carter for giving me access and lights to take photos of Carver High School on Jan. 29, 2021. The images are not meant to highlight the ruins, but to allow people to see the state the building is right now. I hope these images help restart conversations to restore this beautiful, historic building.
~Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR
These images are property of the Lockhart Post-Register and should not be copied or used in print or online without permission. If you would like to use them please email editor@post-register.com.