Photo Gallery: What Carver High School looks like in 2021

I would like to thank Hatti Carter for giving me access and lights to take photos of Carver High School on Jan. 29, 2021. The images are not meant to highlight the ruins, but to allow people to see the state the building is right now. I hope these images help restart conversations to restore this beautiful, historic building.

~Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

These images are property of the Lockhart Post-Register and should not be copied or used in print or online without permission. If you would like to use them please email editor@post-register.com.

Original cabinet inside a former classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

An original cabinet and blackboard in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

An abandoned classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR



A rusted radiator in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

Original weighted window frames and chairs stored in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

Original tables stored in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

Boarded up windows in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

The remains of a heating pipe at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

A portion of the ceiling that has collapsed at Carver High School auditorium on Jan. 20, 2021 in Lockhart, TX. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

One of two stairways at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

A worn down door to a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR

Original furniture in a classroom at Carver High School in Lockhart, TX on Jan. 29, 2021. Kristen Meriwether/LPR