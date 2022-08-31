Police arrest teenagers in connection to threats made at LHS￼ Share:







Staff reports

The Lockhart Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male on Monday and three female juveniles on Tuesday in connection to a threat written at a girls’ bathroom at Lockhart High School. The threat was also circulated on social media. The teenagers could face terroristic threat charges — a felony. Due to the nature of the threat, Lockhart Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office increased police presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.

“The Lockhart Police Department takes these threats very seriously,” said Lockhart Police Chief Ernest Pedraza. “The safety and security of our students are paramount, not only to us, but the rest of our community. We spared no time, nor manpower, to ensure classes at Lockhart ISD continued without incident.

“If you are looking to threaten any of our schools, be prepared to face the consequences.”

Due to the suspects being under the age of 18, the names will not be released to the public.

LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada, who sent out a message to parents and staff Sunday, followed with another Monday afternoon.

“Due to the seriousness of a terroristic threat, we turned the investigation over to the Lockhart Police Department,” Estrada wrote.

“Lockhart ISD is grateful for the continued support from the Lockhart Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to keep our students and staff safe. We would also like to thank those who came forward with the information regarding this recent incident Please encourage your children to continue reaching out to adults for help when they see or hear something that is not safe. Also, anyone can submit a tip by going to www.lockhartisd.org and selecting “Alert LISD.”