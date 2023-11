Pop-Up Market Saturday Share:







The St. Mary’s Pop-Up Market will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the church’s Jamaica grounds at 205 W. Pecan Street in Lockhart.

The market will feature vendors, artisans, crafters, and music. There will be handsewn items, handmade crafts, holiday décor, baked goods, cottage foods, plants, jewelry, and more.

The Pop-Up Market benefits St. Mary of the Visitation Youth Group.

For more information email jimmy.silva09@hotmail.com.